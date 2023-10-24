Police arrest man accused of leaving several kittens to die in dumpster in Branford

Police have arrested a man accused of leaving several kittens in a dumpster to die in August, animal control officials said.

Branford Animal Control said three kittens died after they were found soaking wet in a dumpster on Aug. 15.

Of the four kittens, one was already dead when authorities found them and two later died. All of the kittens were immediately taken to the veterinarian.

NBC Connecticut A Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter volunteer holds the surviving kitten, Sabrina.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The only surviving kitten has since been reunited with its mother, according to animal control officials. The shelter has custody of them.

On Monday, a man was arrested and charged with two counts of animal cruelty. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.