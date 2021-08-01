Police Arrest Man Accused of Shooting 2 People in Hamden

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting two people in Hamden in May.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Dixwell Avenue on May 13, 2021, after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they said they found a 20-year-old New Haven woman on Dixwell Avenue and Pershing Street.

According to investigators, she was suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital.

A second victim identified as a 22-year-old Hamden man was shot multiple times and suffered injuries to his buttocks, hand and pelvis, authorities said.

A Good Samaritan drove the man to Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officers said both gunshot victims were treated for serious physical injuries.

Detectives conducted an extensive investigation and said they identified James Harris, 23, of New Haven, as the shooter. An arrest warrant was secured for him.

On Thursday, police arrested Harris. He is facing charges including assault, carrying a pistol without a permit and reckless endangerment. He was held on a $500,000 bond and was in Meriden Superior Court on July 29.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with any information should contact Det. Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4048.