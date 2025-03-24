Waterbury

Police arrest man accused of trying to lure girl into car in Waterbury

Police have arrested a man who is suspected of trying to lure an 8-year-old girl into a vehicle in Waterbury and police said he opened his trunk at one point during the incident.

The investigation started when officers responded to Columbia Boulevard at 7:41 p.m. on Sunday.

A resident told police that a stranger approached their 8-year-old daughter while she was outside in their front yard.

The man had stopped right in front of the residence, tried to lure the girl into the car and got out at one point and opened his trunk, police said.

The girl was not injured. She ran into her house and immediately told her parents who called police, police said.

Police said they determined that they were looking for a 2019 Honda Pilot and identified the suspect as 37-year-old Christopher Rosa, of Waterbury.

Police took him into custody at his home.

Rosa was arrested and charged with breach of peace in the second degree, stalking in the first degree and risk of injury to a minor.

He was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Anyone who has any further information about what happened or any other incident involving the suspect is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

