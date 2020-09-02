Police Arrest Man Accused of Vandalizing New London State Pier

Connecticut State Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing the New London State Pier last month.

Troopers said they received a complaint from the Connecticut Port Authority on August 12 about vandalism to multiple street signs associated with the New London State Pier.

According to police, the CPA reported the signs had been painted over with pink paint.

State police said 34-year-old Kevin Blacker, of Noank, is a known vocal critic of the CPA and took responsibility for the vandalism.

Eastern District Major Crimes was assigned to investigate the incident and troopers said they obtained an arrest warrant for Blacker.

On Tuesday, Blacker turned himself in to Troop E in response to the warrant for his arrest.

Blacker is facing charges including criminal mischief. He was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on October 1.