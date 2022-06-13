Police Arrest Man Accused of Vandalizing Veterans Memorial in Wallingford Park

Police have arrested a man accused of vandalizing Veterans Memorial in a Wallingford park last week.

The memorial in Dutton Park was vandalized on both June 8 and 9, according to police.

Photos posted on Facebook showed a swastika and profanity spray-painted on the memorial. A second photo showed the word "Die" written on the memorial in spray paint.

On Monday afternoon, police said they arrested 29-year-old Maxx Frisco, of Wallingford, for vandalizing the park on both occasions.

Police had authorized a $1,000 reward to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for the vandalism.

Frisco faces two counts of first-degree criminal mischief charges. He was released of a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 27.

"The Wallingford Police Department would like to thank both the citizens of our town and the media for assisting us in coming to a swift and just resolution," police said in a statement.

