Police arrest man in connection with deadly shooting in New Haven

Police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in New Haven last year.

The shooting broke out on Carmel Street near Percival Street just before 2 p.m. on Jan. 5, 2024, according to police.

Investigators say 45-year-old Gregory Perez was shot and killed in a home at 58 Carmel St.

Police said Oscar Darius, 29, of New Haven, has been arrested and is facing a murder charge.

Darius is being held on a $1 million bond. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304.