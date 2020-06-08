new haven

Police Arrest Man Found Hiding With Gun on Garage Roof

New Haven police have arrested a man facing gun and trespassing charges after he was found hiding on the roof of a garage Saturday.

Police said they first responded to calls that a man was running through backyards in the East Rock area. Multiple callers told police the man asked for help and that someone was after him.

According to police, officers found the man, identified as 46-year-old Travis Tremayne Stevens, hiding on a garage roof on Livingston Street. Police said when ordered down, Stevens left the gun and complied. He was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators recovered a loaded handgun on the roof.

Stevens was charged with criminal possession of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, and third-degree trespass. He was released on a $50,000 bond and is due in court on July 22.

Police said that investigators found a bag of drugs nearby on Orange Street, but they have not linked that to Stevens.

