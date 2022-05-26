Hartford

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Deadly Shooting in Hartford

Police have arrested a man accused of murder after a deadly shooting that happened on May 1.

Police said they responded to Park Street to investigate and found a shooting victim, who they identified as Javier Hernandez-Jiminian, 34, of Hartford.

He was transported to an area hospital and was listed in critical, but stable condition, but police later said that Hernandez-Jiminian was pronounced dead.

Officials said they arrested 43-year-old Joseph Rodriguez, of Hartford, in connection to Hernandez-Jiminian's death.

Police were granted an arrest warrant and he was subsequently found in Springfield, Massachusetts by members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force, U.S. Marshals and Springfield Police.

He faces murder charges and is being held pending extradition.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions assumed the investigation.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Department Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

