EAST HARTFORD

Police arrest man in connection to death of his estranged wife in East Hartford home

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing his estranged wife to death in their East Hartford home earlier this month.

Authorities said 51-year-old Andra Elizabeth Valcinord, of East Hartford, was found dead inside her home on Martin Circle on June 18. She died of multiple stab wounds, according to police.

Officers initially responded to the home sometime around 6:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check. When officers got inside, Valcinord was unresponsive and paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police initially said the woman was the victim of "extreme physical violence." They later confirmed she had been stabbed to death.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Wilkid Valcinord, 57, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly murdering his estranged wife. Detectives developed probable cause for an arrest warrant over the past several days, they said.

He is being held on a $2.5 million bond for murder charges and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

"This arrest is a testament to the relentless efforts of our law enforcement professionals, and their commitment to bringing closure to the victim's family," Police Chief Scott Sansom said. "We hope that this significant development will provide some solace to the community and serve as a reminder that we will tirelessly pursue justice."

Local

Norwich 2 hours ago

Norwich volunteers step in to feed kids while free summer meal program is in flux

Bristol 2 hours ago

Bristol police release video of random attack on CT Transit bus

The police department said rapid DNA testing was instrumental in their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Ortiz at 860-291-7669 or email DOrtiz@easthartfordct.gov.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

EAST HARTFORD
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us