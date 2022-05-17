Waterbury

Police Arrest Man in Connection With Waterbury Triple Shooting

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a man in connection with a triple shooting that left three people injured in Waterbury earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Walnut Street on May 7 at about 5:45 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire and located three people who sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said a 26-year-old woman and two men were injured. The men were 26 years old and 41 years old, according to officials. All three people were evaluated and treated at a local hospital.

Authorities obtained an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Rafael Caraballo, who was subsequently taken into custody on May 16.

Caraballo was found to be in possession of various amounts of drugs at the time of his arrest, according to police.

He faces charges for conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and more. Caraballo also faces new charges for interfering with an officer possession of drugs and operation of a drug factory.

Caraballo was held on a $2.5 million bond and was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

