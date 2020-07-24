new haven

Police Arrest Man Involved in Fatal Shooting in New Haven

Police have arrested a man who allegedly shot and killed a man in New Haven earlier this month.

Police said they arrested 44-year-old Rashad Ali Hardy in Princess Anne, Maryland on Friday.

Ricky Newton, 36, of New Haven, was transported to the hospital for treatment after he was shot and was later pronounced dead on July 10. The shooting happened at a corner store on Rosette Street near Wilson Street in the Hill neighborhood, according to police.

Hardy, of West Haven, was arrested during the serving of a search and seizure warrant, police said.

Police said they had an extraditable murder warrant for Hardy's arrest.

