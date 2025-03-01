Police arrest man in connection with shots fired incident in West Hartford

Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired incident that happened in West Hartford last week.

West Hartford police said they responded to 449 New Park Ave. after getting reports of shots fired in the area just before 4 p.m. on Feb. 20.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire, with damage to a nearby building. No injuries were reported.

After conducting an investigation, police arrested a man in his 40s from Bloomfield. He faces charges including unlawful discharge of a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said he's being held on a $700,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 3.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.