Police arrest man with stolen car in North Haven

North Haven police have arrested a man that was seen driving a stolen car early Thursday morning.

The police department said they've assigned extra patrols to look out for car thefts and larcenies in town.

While doing so, officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Universal Drive.

When officers approached the vehicle, they learned it was stolen out of Waterbury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A man inside the car was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

Police said they will remain on high alert, looking out for suspicious vehicles and people.

Residents with concerns can call police at 203-239-1616.