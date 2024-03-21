north haven

Police arrest man with stolen car in North Haven

By Angela Fortuna

North Haven police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

North Haven police have arrested a man that was seen driving a stolen car early Thursday morning.

The police department said they've assigned extra patrols to look out for car thefts and larcenies in town.

While doing so, officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot on Universal Drive.

When officers approached the vehicle, they learned it was stolen out of Waterbury.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A man inside the car was taken into custody and charged with larceny.

Police said they will remain on high alert, looking out for suspicious vehicles and people.

Residents with concerns can call police at 203-239-1616.

This article tagged under:

north havenstolen car
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us