Police arrest man suspected in multiple robberies in Wallingford

A man has been arrested for robbing a convenience store in Wallingford on Tuesday, and he's believed to be responsible for multiple other thefts.

The police department said they responded to The Corner Shoppe on Church Street for a reported robbery at 7 a.m.

Employees told authorities that the thief ran off with cash from the register.

Police found a man matching the suspect's description and he was ultimately arrested.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities said he is also a suspect in multiple recent robberies in Wallingford and other towns. More charges are expected.

The man faces charges including first-degree robbery, larceny of a motor vehicle and more. He was held on a $500,000 bond and is due in court on Dec. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-294-2800.