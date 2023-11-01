Police arrest man that allegedly shot unintended target on porch in Meriden

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting another man on his front porch in Meriden, police said.

According to authorities, two men were outside in the area of Randolph Avenue and West Main Street on Oct. 15 when they were shot at. The men were not the intended targets.

Police said one of the men was shot in the neck. He was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for a Meriden man believed to be involved in the incident. He was taken into custody without incident on Oct. 31. Police said he is a convicted felon who isn't allowed to possess firearms legally.

The man faces charges including first-degree assault, criminal attempt to commit assault, criminal possession of a firearm and more. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit by calling 203-630-6253. You can also email them at mpdtips@meridenct.gov.