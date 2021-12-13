Police Arrest Man Accused of Trying to Climb Into Child's Bedroom Window in Middletown

Middletown Police said they've arrested a man that's accused of trying to climb into a child's bedroom Monday morning.

Officials said they responded to a home on Maynard Street for a report of a burglary at approximately 9 a.m.

Responding officers set up a perimeter to try and locate the individual. A Middletown officer recognized the description as a nearby neighbor, officials said.

Sergeant Smith and K9 Diezel responded to the scene and made their made to the man's home. Officers made contact with the suspected burglar, who was later identified as Matthew Ryan Bissonnette.

Police said Bissonnette later confessed to the burglary and he had five active warrants out for his arrest.

He was taken into custody where he faces several charges. He's being held on a $235,000 bond.