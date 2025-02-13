New Haven

Police arrest man and woman accused of stealing UHaul in New Haven

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a UHaul in New Haven Wednesday night.

The police department said officers with the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Shooting Task Force saw a stolen UHaul on Davis Street near Fairfield Street around 7 p.m.

Police saw a man and woman getting out of the UHaul, but they ran when officers tried to approach them.

The man and woman were eventually found in the basement of a nearby home, which had its doors unlocked, according to police.

The man tried to flee again when approached by police, and an officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a laceration to his hand, authorities said.

Police said the man and woman face charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police. They both had warrants out for their arrest. The incident remains under investigation.

