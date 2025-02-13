Police arrest man and woman accused of stealing UHaul in New Haven

Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing a UHaul in New Haven Wednesday night.

The police department said officers with the Criminal Intelligence Unit and Shooting Task Force saw a stolen UHaul on Davis Street near Fairfield Street around 7 p.m.

Police saw a man and woman getting out of the UHaul, but they ran when officers tried to approach them.

The man and woman were eventually found in the basement of a nearby home, which had its doors unlocked, according to police.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The man tried to flee again when approached by police, and an officer was taken to the hospital after sustaining a laceration to his hand, authorities said.

Police said the man and woman face charges including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with police. They both had warrants out for their arrest. The incident remains under investigation.