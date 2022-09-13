Police Arrest Minor Accused of Breaking Into Girl's Room at Bristol Home

Police have arrested a minor that's accused of breaking into a home in Bristol early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Ivy Drive around 4:40 a.m. on Saturday.

According to investigators, a minor gained entry into the home and entered a girl's bedroom. When the girl confronted the suspect, authorities said the suspect fled.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the suspect inside and outside of the home.

The minor faces charges including home invasion, risk of injury to a minor, disorderly conduct and burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at 860-584-3011.