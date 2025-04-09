Police arrest motorcyclist accused of filming himself going more than 100 miles per hour on several CT highways

State police have arrested a 22-year-old Bloomfield man who is accused of recklessly driving a motorcycle at speeds well over 100 miles per hour on several Connecticut highways and filming himself.

State police said they received several complaints, there was an anonymous complaint that was sent directly to the governor's office, and detectives from the Central District Major Crimes Squad launched their investigation on Dec. 20.

During the investigation, state police found 16 videos posted this year and 72 videos posted in 2024. Some of them showed the motorcyclist going more than 150 miles per hour, according to the arrest warrant.

One reel posted on Instagram also showed the suspect’s face, according to state police.

According to the warrant, state police said the YouTube videos and posts have a disclaimer that says, “content is filmed in Mexico,” but several videos showed the motorcycle on Connecticut highways.

They included the motorcycle heading east on Interstate 84 at 104 miles per hour and driving on I-91 in Wallingford while going 120 miles per hour, according to police.

A post on Instagram also showed a tunnel on Interstate 84 West and a tunnel labeled “Welcome to Hartford.”

State police located the suspect on Tuesday and arrested him.

He has been charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

He was released from custody after posting a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Hartford Superior Court on April 29.