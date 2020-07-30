Police Arrest Murder Suspect After Finding Body of Missing Bridgeport Teen

The body of a missing 14-year-old Bridgeport boy was found in a wooded area of Oxford and police have charged a suspect with murder.

Police said the mother of 14-year-old Jose Nunez reported him missing just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Later in the day, Bridgeport Police detectives received unconfirmed information that there had been a homicide in Bridgeport and the victim’s body had been left in another town, police said.

Detectives had not yet learned where a body may have been left and did not have sufficient evidence at the time to confirm that there had been a homicide, police said.

On Wednesday, police were led to a wooded area on Wyant Road in Oxford, where Nunez’s body was found, police said.

Police took a suspect into custody in Oxford after a motor vehicle stop on Route 67 and identified the person as 19-year-old Diante Willoughby, of Bridgeport.

He has been charged with murder and bond is set at $1 million.

No booking photo has been released.

Police continue to investigate.

“On behalf of the Bridgeport Police Department I want to express our condolences to the family of Jose Nunez. This is a tragic incident that is felt throughout our entire community. We cannot imagine the tremendous loss that Jose’s family and friends are feeling at this time,” Chief Perez said. “I would like to thank our Detective Bureau and officers for working diligently to seek justice for Jose and his family.”