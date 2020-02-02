Police Arrest Norwich Man Accused of Shooting, Killing His Cousin

A Connecticut man accused of shooting and killing his cousin in Rhode Island has been arrested, according to police.

Groton City Police said 31-year-old Louis Seignious, of Norwich, was arrested in Groton, Connecticut on Saturday.

Officers received a tip and went to a local apartment complex, where they found Seignious after he hid in a heating duct and fell through a ceiling, police told The Day newspaper.

Seignious is accused of shooting 28-year-old Vincent Sebastian in Westerly, Rhode Island a week ago, police said. Sebastian, of Ledyard, Connecticut, was treated at the scene for a gunshot wound to the chest and pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether Seignious is represented by an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

The Mashantucket Tribal Police pursued Seignious’ car after the shooting, but he fled into a wooded area of Ledyard and remained at large. Several Connecticut police departments and officers from Westerly were involved in the search.

Seignious and Sebastian are cousins, and Seignious has a child with a woman who lives at the scene of the shooting, Westerly Police said previously.

Seignious was held by police to face a murder charge in Rhode Island and charges in connection to Saturday’s arrest, including being a fugitive from justice and criminal mischief. He’s scheduled to be arraigned Monday in New London, Connecticut.