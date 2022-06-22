Police Arrest Second Man in Connection With Waterbury Triple Shooting

Police have arrested a second man in connection with a triple shooting that left three people injured in Waterbury in May.

The shooting happened on Walnut Street on May 7 at about 5:45 p.m.

When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of gunfire and located three people who sustained gunshot wounds.

Police said a 26-year-old woman and two men were injured. The men were 26 years old and 41 years old, according to officials. All three people were evaluated and treated at a local hospital.

Officials said 22-year-old Shazon Doucette, of Meriden, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

Authorities arrested 23-year-old Rafael Caraballo on May 16, about a week after the incident. He was found to be in possession of various amounts of drugs at the time of his arrest, according to police.

Doucette faces charges including criminal attempt at murder, conspiracy to commit murder, first-degree reckless endangerment and more.

He was also served a warrant for first-degree failure to appear in court for a missed court date on unrelated charges.

Both Doucette and Caraballo were held on a $2.5 million bond.