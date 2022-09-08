Bridgeport

Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery.

Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree.

They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton Street. Two others were also shot, police said.

Police said the case remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Howard is being held on a $2 million bond.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us