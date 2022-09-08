Police Arrest Second Suspect in Bridgeport Homicide, Robbery

Bridgeport police have arrested a second suspect in a homicide and robbery.

Police said James Howard, 28, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and robbery in the first degree.

They said the charges are connected to the robbery and homicide of Troy Walker on Aug. 13, on Knowlton Street. Two others were also shot, police said.

Police said the case remains open until the third perpetrator is apprehended.

Howard is being held on a $2 million bond.