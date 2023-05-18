Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Breaking Into Hamden School, Assaulting Custodian

Hamden police have arrested the man they say broke into the Wintergreen School and assaulted a custodian in January.

Hamden detectives traveled to Rikers Island in the Bronx, New York Wednesday to take custody of 33-year-old Jordan Richards.

Richards has been in custody in New York since February 12, police said.

He is accused of breaking into the Wintergreen School in the early morning hours of January 31.

A custodian went to the school around 5 a.m. after an alarm went off and was confronted by Richards, according to police. Richards assaulted the custodian, stole his keys and wallet, and then took off with the custodian's car, police said.

Richards is also accused of returning to the school and burglarizing it again on February 11.

Detectives brought Richards back to Connecticut Wednesday to face charges of second-degree assault, second-degree larceny, third-degree larceny, interfering with an emergency call, illegal use of a credit card and other charges.

He is being held on $760,000 bond.