Police Arrest Suspect After Racial Slur Incident at Bloomfield Pawn Shop

Bloomfield police have made an arrest after an investigation into a complaint about a man directing racial slurs at an 8-year-old boy at a local pawn shop earlier this month.

The boy’s mother said she and her son were shopping inside Silas Deane Pawn Shop on June 4 when a man approached her son and began calling him racial slurs.

Police have arrested 43-year-old David Pfiffner, of North Granby, and charged him with two counts of breach of peace.

Authorities said they received the complaint on June 5, which alleged “taunting and provocation racial bias language being directed at the complainant and young child.”

The town of Bloomfield is condemning two racist incidents that targeted young African American children, one as young as eight years old

Bond for Pfiffner was set at $1,000 and he is due to make a court appearance on July 6.