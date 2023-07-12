Police arrest suspect in 2 home invasions at same Norwalk home in a month and a half

Norwalk police have arrested a man who is suspected in two home invasions at the same house over a span of a month and a half. They have also arrested another man who is suspected in one of the home invasions.

Police said they took two Norwalk residents into custody on Wednesday morning and they are suspected in several cases of burglary, robbery and home invasion.

The first incident happened on May 22 when there was a burglary at a Lexington Avenue residence and cash was taken while a television and other items were damaged, according to Norwalk police who took a report the next day.

Then there was a home invasion at the same residence on May 24, which was also reported the next day. Police learned that two men had taken money at gunpoint.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On July 8, there was a second home invasion at the same address, which police said was reported immediately after it happened.

Two people had gone into the home and one had a gun, police said.

The victim was hit in the head with a gun and cash was stolen, police said.

Police said one of the suspects was involved in both home invasions and the other is suspected in one. Police arrested the two people on Wednesday.

The investigation is continuing and police ask anyone with information contact them directly.

Detective Matthew Nyquist can be reached at (203)854-3034 and Detective Richard Ribisl can be reached at (203)854-3181.

You could also call the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, submit anonymous Internet tips on the Norwalk Police website at www.norwalkpd.com.