Police arrest suspect in 2022 murder in Hartford

Hartford police have arrested a suspect in a homicide in Hartford in May 2022.

Police said officers found the victim, 25-year-old Daryl Walker, of Bloomfield, after he hit a police cruiser, and then crashed into a police substation at 134 Affleck St. on May 19, 2022. Officers who responded found that he had been shot.

Daniel White, 32, of Hartford, has been charged with murder.

Police officers were originally responding to Zion Street around 10:09 p.m. that May night after ShotSpotter went off and that was when police saw a car speeding on Ward Street, hitting a parked vehicle and making contact with the police cruiser before crashing into the Hartford Police Substation at 134 Affleck St., police said.

Walker died at the hospital, police said.

A man in his 20s was in the passenger seat and he had been shot as well.

Through the investigation, police identified White as a suspect and secured a warrant charging him with murder.

White, who was incarcerated in Virginia on unrelated charges, was extradited back to Hartford on Thursday and charged with criminal liability, assault in the first degree and murder. He is being held on $1.5 million bond.