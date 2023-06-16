Police arrest suspect in burglary at Newington gun store

Newington police have arrested a suspect in the burglary at Hoffman Gun Center in May when money and several guns were stolen.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Willimantic man in connection with the burglary on May 27.

Police said officers received a report of a burglary from an employee of Hoffman Gun Center on the Berlin Turnpike around 7:40 a.m. that morning and officers determined that several guns and money were taken during the burglary.

He has been charged with 38 counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of larceny in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of ammunition.

Police said this is an active ongoing investigation and the Newington Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Newington Police at 860-666-84445.