Newington

Police arrest suspect in burglary at Newington gun store

NBC Connecticut

Newington police have arrested a suspect in the burglary at Hoffman Gun Center in May when money and several guns were stolen.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Willimantic man in connection with the burglary on May 27.

Police said officers received a report of a burglary from an employee of Hoffman Gun Center on the Berlin Turnpike around 7:40 a.m. that morning and officers determined that several guns and money were taken during the burglary.

NBC Connecticut
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police have arrested a 35-year-old Willimantic man who has been detained on a $250,000 bond.

NBC Connecticut

He has been charged with 38 counts of theft of a firearm, two counts of larceny in the first degree, burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of ammunition.

Local

Joe Biden 4 hours ago

President Biden will be in Connecticut Friday to discuss gun legislation

weather 5 hours ago

Rain chances continue into the weekend, heavy downpours possible

Police said this is an active ongoing investigation and the Newington Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Newington Police at 860-666-84445.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Newington
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us