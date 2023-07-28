EAST HARTFORD

Police arrest suspect in East Hartford murder

Police have arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing another man at a rooming house on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford Sunday night.

East Hartford police said they arrested Keiran K. Walker, 39, on Thursday afternoon at Manchester Superior Court.

He is suspected of killing 40-year-old Sean Arcari, of East Hartford.

Walker had been charged as a fugitive from justice in connection with a case in New Jersey.

Police said Friday that Walker is being charged with murder in the first degree, possession of an illegal firearm and possession of narcotics with intent to sell. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

When Walker appeared in court Thursday to face the fugitive of justice charge, the prosecutor said that Walker and Arcaro got into some sort of dispute before the shooting.

Police believe Walker fled after the shooting and went to another apartment building, which they surveilled until he came out.

A witness told police that Walker stashed the gun under an air mattress, which police said was later found and contained bullets matching those at the murder scene.

Officials said Walker had no record in Connecticut but faces charges in New Jersey from 2007 to 2018. His next court date is Aug. 9.

