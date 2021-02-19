meriden

Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Shooting in Meriden

A man who was wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal shooting in Meriden in June has been arrested and charged with murder.

Meriden police have arrested 33-year-old Trevor Outlaw and charged him with murder in connection with the June 21 shooting of 24-year-old Giovanni Rodriguez at the Comfort Inn in Meriden. Rodriguez died at the scene.

In addition to the murder charge, Outlaw has also been charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $2 million bond.

