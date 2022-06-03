Police Arrest Suspect in February Murder of Harford Woman

Police have arrested a suspect in the murder of a 21-year-old woman in Hartford in February.

Troyquan Westberry, 25, of Hartford, has been charged with the murder of Allison McCoy, 21, of Hartford.

Police responded to an apartment on Evergreen Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 7 and found two women in their 20s inside an apartment.

According to police, one of the women who was shot called 911 and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

McCoy was pronounced dead.

Police identified Westberry as a suspect and obtained a warrant for him.

On Friday morning, members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and Violent Crimes Unit found him and took him into custody.

Westberry has been charged with murder, criminal attempt murder, assault in the first degree and criminal use of a firearm.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Anyone with any information about the case is asked to call the Hartford Police Tip Line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).