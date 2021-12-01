Hartford

Police Arrest Suspect in Hartford Shooting

HartfordPolice
WVIT

Hartford police have made an arrest connected to a shooting on Albany Avenue Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Local

Education 12 mins ago

Hartford Starts Saturday Academy for Struggling Students

Winterfest 26 mins ago

Skaters Rejoice with the Return of Hartford's Winterfest

Police quickly developed leads in the case and obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez, of Hartford.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us