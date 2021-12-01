Police Arrest Suspect in Hartford Shooting

Hartford police have made an arrest connected to a shooting on Albany Avenue Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Responding officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition, police said.

Police quickly developed leads in the case and obtained an arrest warrant for 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez, of Hartford.

Rodriguez was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

He is being held on $1 million bond.