Waterbury

Police arrest suspect in killing of 22-year-old man in Waterbury

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested an 18-year-old with the shooting death of man in Waterbury on Sunday.

Jordan Robinson, 22, of Waterbury, was gunned down on Kenyon Street around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Detectives developed information on a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jeremy Rivera, of Waterbury and took him into custody on Thursday.

Rivera is charged with felony murder, murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and first-degree robbery. He was held on $3 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the case.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us