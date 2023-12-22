Police arrest suspect in killing of 22-year-old man in Waterbury

Police have arrested an 18-year-old with the shooting death of man in Waterbury on Sunday.

Jordan Robinson, 22, of Waterbury, was gunned down on Kenyon Street around 4:40 p.m. on Dec. 17.

Detectives developed information on a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Jeremy Rivera, of Waterbury and took him into custody on Thursday.

Rivera is charged with felony murder, murder, first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, and first-degree robbery. He was held on $3 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

Police said they expect to make more arrests in the case.