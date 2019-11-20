Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of 93-Year-Old Stamford Woman

Robert Simmons Stamford Police
Stamford Police

A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 93-year-old Stamford woman. 

Police arrested 51-year-old Robert Simmons, of Stamford, and charged him with the murder of 93-year-old sabella Mehner, of Stamford. 

Police said they responded to Mehner’s home around 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 after the death of a woman who appeared to have fallen down a staircase, but police determined that her injuries were not consistent with a fall down the stairs and her death was classified as a homicide. 

Investigators identified Simmons, who had been hired to do odd jobs at Mehner’s house, as a suspect and he has been charged with murder, felony murder and home invasion.

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

