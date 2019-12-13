Waterbury

Police Arrest Suspect in Murder of Woman in Waterbury

Shavonnah Draper
Waterbury Police

Police have arrested a woman in connection with the murder of another woman in Waterbury last weekend.

Shavonnah Draper, 26, of Bridgeport, has been charged with felony murder and conspiracy at felony murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Denise Rogers-Rollins.  

Police said they responded to a first-floor apartment at 150 Wall St. at 12:21 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7 to investigate a report of a gunshot and found Rogers-Rollins with a gunshot wound to the torso.

She was then transported to an area hospital, where she later died, police said.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that she died of a gunshot wound to the torso and her death was ruled a homicide.

Police obtained a warrant for Draper and arrested her Friday.

More arrests are expected, police said.

