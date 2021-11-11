New London

Police Arrest Suspect in New London Homicide

New London Police Headquarters
New London police have arrested a suspect in a June homicide.

Police have charged 33-year-old Zachary Perkins, of Norwich, with manslaughter in the second degree, cruelty to persons and assault in the third degree.

He has been arrested in connection with the death of 38-year-old Brad Bucacci, police said.

Police found Bucacci when they responded to a call on June 8 about a man in a Chester Street apartment who was not breathing.

Bucacci was pronounced dead and the office of the chief medical examiner ruled he died of a blunt injury to the neck and determined his death was a homicide, police said.

As police were investigating, Perkins made admissions that he assaulted Bucacci and delayed calling 911, police said.

Perkins was arrested in Norwich on Tuesday and held on a $100,000 bond, police said.

