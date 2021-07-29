Police Arrest Suspect in New London Shooting

New London police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a woman last week.

Police were called to a home on Mitchell Court on the morning of July 24 after dispatchers said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to authorities. Police have not released details on her condition.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Daezhani Washington. He is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal attempt at tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).