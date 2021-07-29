New London

Police Arrest Suspect in New London Shooting

NBC Connecticut

New London police have made an arrest in a shooting that injured a woman last week.

Police were called to a home on Mitchell Court on the morning of July 24 after dispatchers said they received a 911 call about a gunshot victim in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was initially taken to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for treatment and was later transferred to Yale New Haven Hospital, according to authorities. Police have not released details on her condition.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Daezhani Washington. He is charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, and criminal attempt at tampering with evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481. Anonymous information can be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This article tagged under:

New Londonshooting investigation
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us