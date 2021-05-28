Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of West Hartford Man in Hartford

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Hartford that killed a 43-year-old West Hartford man.

Jorge Rodriguez-Dones, 25, of Hartford, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a shooting on Tuesday, May 18.

Police said they responded to St. Francis Hospital at 8:39 p.m. that evening after 43-year-old Levar Jackson, of West Hartford, arrived at the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Jackson was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they learned he’d been shot in the area of 553 Albany Ave.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals, Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Violent Fugitive Task Force located Rodriguez-Dones and took him into custody.

He remains in custody on a $1.25 million dollar bond.