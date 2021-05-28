Hartford

Police Arrest Suspect in Shooting Death of West Hartford Man in Hartford

Albany Avenue in Hartford after a shooting
NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting in Hartford that killed a 43-year-old West Hartford man.

Jorge Rodriguez-Dones, 25, of Hartford, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter in the first degree with a firearm and carrying a pistol without a permit, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a shooting on Tuesday, May 18.

Local

Weekend Wheels 3 hours ago

Governor to Discuss Free Shuttles, Enhanced Service to Parks, Beaches This Summer

Connecticut beaches 3 hours ago

Most State Swimming Areas Open on Memorial Day

Police said they responded to St. Francis Hospital at 8:39 p.m. that evening after 43-year-old Levar Jackson, of West Hartford, arrived at the hospital with several gunshot wounds.

Jackson was initially listed in critical condition, but later died from his injuries, police said.

Police said they learned he’d been shot in the area of 553 Albany Ave.

On Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals, Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force and Hartford Police Violent Fugitive Task Force located Rodriguez-Dones and took him into custody.

He remains in custody on a $1.25 million dollar bond.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us