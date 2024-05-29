Hartford

Police arrest suspect in shooting deaths of 2 high school students in Hartford

NBC Connecticut

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting deaths of two high school students in Hartford earlier this month.

Lavante Brown, 19, of Hartford, and 16-year-old Aydin Davis, of Bloomfield were shot and killed at a party in an apartment on Hendricxsen Avenue on May 4.

Brown was a student at Weaver High School and Davis attended the University High School of Science and Engineering, according to school officials.

Investigators identified a suspect and they obtained an arrest warrant for 25-year-old James Chaney, of Plainville.

Chaney was arrested on Wednesday.

He was charged with murder and first-degree reckless endangerment and is being held on $1 million bond.

