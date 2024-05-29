Police arrest suspect in smash-and-grab burglary at Westport jewelry store

On May 9, masked burglars wielding sledgehammers smashed display cases at a jewelry store in Westport and stole jewelry. Police have now made an arrest in the case.

Officers responded to a burglary at Lux, Bond, and Green at 136 Main St. around 3:10 p.m. that day and employees told them that two people who wearing masks and gloves entered the store with sledgehammers and began smashing display cases.

The employees safely moved to the back of the store and had no interaction with the suspects, police said.

The burglars ran from the store and went south on Elm Street. Then they left in a black BMW sedan and took Post Road East to toward Fairfield, police said.

No information was available on how much jewelry was stolen.

A 30-year-old Bridgeport man has been arrested and charged with larceny in the first degree, conspiracy to commit larceny in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and conspiracy to commit criminal mischief in the first degree.

Police said he was arrested at Stamford Superior Court, where he was being held on charges from other jurisdictions. He was held on a $250,000.

Westport police expect to make additional arrests.

Anyone who has information should call the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203)341-6080.