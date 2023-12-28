Police arrest suspect in stabbing death of man in Waterbury

Police have made an arrest in the stabbing death of a man in Waterbury last week.

Investigators arrested 33-year-old Sean Lawrence, of Waterbury, on Wednesday in connection with the death of Jose Virola.

Virola, 37, was found unresponsive on First Avenue in Waterbury around 4:30 a.m. on Friday. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

According to police, Virola had been involved in a disturbance with a woman in the area who who knew Lawrence. The incident led to a fight between Virola and Lawrence and that Lawrence stabbed Virola during the altercation, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Lawrence is charged with murder, first-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit first-degree assault. He was held on $3 million bond and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.