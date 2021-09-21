Police Arrest Suspect in Stabbing of Hartford Mail Carrier

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with Monday's stabbing of a mail carrier in Hartford.

A police K9 was canvassing the area after the stabbing and located Malique Jackson, according to police.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officers initially responded to West Morningside Street around 1:45 p.m. after the mail carrier reported he had been stabbed.

The postal worker, a man in his fifties, was treated for minor injuries at an area hospital, police said. Police said the stab wounds to his shoulder were not life-threatening.

NBC CT

Police said investigators do not have a motive for the stabbing.

Jackson was charged with first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon, and breach of peace.

Hartford Police Major Crimes and Crime Scene Divisions have assumed control of the investigation. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call their Tip Line at (860) 722-TIPS (8477).

The Postal Inspection Service, which investigated crimes against United States Postal Service employees, was notified of the attack and sent investigators, according to Hartford police.

The United States Postal Inspection Service released a statement about the incident saying in part:

"The safety and well-being of Postal Service employees is of critical importance for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the federal law enforcement branch of the U.S. Postal Service. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is aware of the incident involving a Postal Service employee, which occurred on September 20, 2021. We are coordinating and working jointly with the Hartford Police Department to solve this crime."