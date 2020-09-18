Police Arrest Suspect in Stratford Shooting

Police have arrested the suspect in a Stratford shooting that occurred earlier this month.

Calvin Williams, 31, of Bridgeport, was arrested and charged with the shooting that happened at 90 Birch Dr. on Sept. 3, according to police.

Officers who responded to the scene found a woman with gunshot wounds. She was transported to the hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

Detectives arrested Williams by warrant in Bridgeport. Ammunition, a large amount of cash and narcotics were recovered at the time of his arrest, police said.

Police said Williams faces charges including first degree assault, first degree robbery, home invasion, first degree threatening, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, reckless endangerment, and risk of injury to a minor.

He was held on a $750,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.