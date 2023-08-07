Police arrest suspect in theft of SUVs from Wallingford dealership

Sport utility vehicles that were stolen from a dealership in Wallingford were used in several burglaries in the state and police have arrested a man who they believe was involved.

The dealership break-in happened at Infiniti in Wallingford on June 28.

Police said three males and a driver used crowbars and fire extinguishers to force their way in and stole two Infiniti SUVs, which were later used in burglaries in Waterbury, East Haven and Milford.

On Aug. 2, Wallingford police arrested a 21-year-old Ansonia man who is suspected of being involved in a burglary of Infiniti in Wallingford and he was charged with burglary in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree and theft of a motor vehicle.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police said there had been a rash of similar kinds of burglaries across the state since fall 2022 and the same man is suspected.

Police from Wallingford, Waterbury, East Haven, West Haven, Ansonia, Derby, Stratford and North Haven investigated.