Police Arrest Suspect in Waterbury Homicide

Police have arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a man inside a home in Waterbury Thursday night.

Police responded to a multi-family home at 137 Robbins St. around 7:20 p.m. after receiving a report that someone was shot.

Officers found 35-year-old Edward Bosompra in a common area of the home with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators identified 55-year-old Derrick Johnson as a suspect. Johnson lives at the address where the shooting happened, police said.

They say the two men got into a fight that escalated into Johnson shooting Bosompra.

Johnson was arrested Friday and charged with murder, criminal use of a weapon, illegal transfer of a pistol/revolver, carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm, and risk of injury to a minor.

He is being held on $2 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court Monday.