Police Arrest Suspect in West Hartford Hit-And-Run

West Hartford police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that left a 19-year-old Hartford man dead.

Police said 19-year-old Isaac Alvarez was found dead on the side of Albany Avenue near Bainton Road on April 10. Investigators believed he was the victim of a hit-and-run.

On Wednesday, the driver suspected in the crash, 52-year-old Sharon Esson, turned herself into police. She is charged with evading responsibility in a crash resulting in death.

Police said Esson was initially held on a $50,000 bond. She was later released on a promise to appear and next scheduled to appear in court on August 5.

Police said no other arrests are expected.