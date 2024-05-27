Windsor Locks

Police arrest suspect in Windsor Locks stabbing

Windsor Locks police
NBCConnecticut.com

A man was stabbed several times in Windsor Locks on Sunday night.

Police said someone made an anonymous call just before 8 p.m. reporting that a person was stabbed several times and others were holding down the person who did it.

Officers responded and found people holding down a suspect.

The 29-year-old victim was bleeding profusely after he was stabbed in the head, neck, shoulder, chest and abdomen, police said.

He was speaking to officers and able to relate his account of the incident.

He was brought to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

His wounds do not appear to be life-threatening, police said.

A suspect was charged with assault in the second degree, assault in the third degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, possession of a dangerous weapon, threatening and disorderly conduct.

He is being held on $100,000 bond and is due in court on Tuesday.

Police said the suspect has no certain address and they have been to the location for various investigations in the past and will continue to follow-up.

They said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no known threat to the public.

