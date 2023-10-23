Police arrest teen accused of attacking man in Manchester Dunkin'

Police have arrested a teen who is accused of violently assaulting a man inside the Dunkin’ in Manchester last week and they said the man stabbed the teen in self-defense.

Police said officers responded to the Dunkin’ at 255 Middle Turnpike West around 8:20 p.m. after receiving a 911 call reporting a stabbing.

Both people who were involved in the fight were gone before police arrived and they learned that one person had arrived at Manchester Memorial Hospital in a private vehicle.

An officer and a police dog found the 52-year-old man behind a business on Broad Street and he told police he was attacked inside the Dunkin’ and acted in self-defense, police said.

Detectives watched surveillance, which corroborated the man’s account of what happened, police said.

The video showed 19-year-old Elijah Madera punching and violently attacking the man, who could not get away. Police said there was no indication that the victim used the knife in any manner other than to defend himself.

Police previously said they believed a 19-year-old was stabbed several times while trying to break up an argument.

Authorities said Madera threw the victim’s electronics at him and punched him even after the initial altercation.

Madera turned himself in at the Manchester Police Department and has been charged with assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree.

He was released on a $50,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at the Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 20.