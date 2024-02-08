Police arrest teen accused of driving stolen car in crash that killed 14-year-old

Police in Orange say they found the teenager who was accused of driving a stolen BMW during a crash that killed a 14-year-old passenger back in October.

They arrested a 16-year-old male from Waterbury today four months after the initial accident.

The teenage passenger was killed in the Oct. 30 crash between the stolen BMW and a tractor-trailer.

The crash happened just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Derby Avenue, or Route 34, and Orange Center Road, or Route 152.

The tractor-trailer was heading west on Derby Avenue in the right lane and had a green light when the crash happened, according to police.

A 14-year-old from Waterbury was thrown from the BMW and died at the scene, police said.

Police said the 2015 BMW 328xi had been stolen from the driveway of a residence in Milford, near the Orange town line, around 12 minutes before the crash.

A white four-door sedan that was seen in the area where the BMW was stolen stopped immediately after the crash and picked up the driver of the BMW, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated at an area hospital, police said.

The case is still under investigation and police believe there were more people in the stolen vehicle at the time of the crash.