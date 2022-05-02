Police Arrest Teen Suspected in Hamden Carjacking That Injured 74-Year-Old Woman

Hamden police said they have arrested a 16-year-old from New Haven who is suspected of a violent carjacking that sent a 74-year-old woman to the hospital in March.

The woman at the Hamden Plaza on Dixwell Avenue around 3 p.m. on March 18, putting her purchases in her car when three people came up behind her and violently threw her to the ground, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The suspects took off in the victim's car.

Police said a 16-year-old from New Haven was identified as the person who threw the victim to the ground and stole her vehicle and they secured a warrant for his arrest.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

He was charged with robbery in the first degree and larceny in the second degree.

The court ordered that he be issued a juvenile summons with a promise to appear in New Haven Superior Court for Juvenile Matters on May 12, police said.

Police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Hamden Police Department at 203-230-4000.

A 74-year-old woman is hospitalized after being carjacked in Hamden Friday.